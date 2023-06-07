CFTC Wants Closer Look At Clearing Agency Failure Risks

By Jessica Corso (June 7, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A split U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed a rule Wednesday that would require all derivatives clearing organizations, not just those deemed systemically important, to give the agency insight into failure risks at their businesses and to submit plans on how they would handle an orderly wind-down of operations should the worst come to pass....

