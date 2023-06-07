Venezuela Bribe Charges Tossed Over 'Intentional' Trial Delays

By Elliot Weld (June 7, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Portuguese man indicted in relation to the U.S. government's investigation into alleged bribery at the Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA oil company had his charges dismissed with prejudice by a Texas federal judge who agreed that prosecutors had intentionally caused delays in his case....

