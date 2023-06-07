SiO2 Reaches Creditor Deal On Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

By Vince Sullivan (June 7, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Medical packaging company SiO2 Medical Products Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with its creditors for a Chapter 11 plan that will provide recoveries to unsecured creditors, but the court said the federal watchdog needs time to review the new documents....

