Bankrupt Bittrex Can Redact Customer Info, Del. Judge Says

By Emily Lever (June 7, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge allowed cryptocurrency company Bittrex to redact customers' and creditors' identities over the objections of the U.S. Trustee, saying Wednesday that the debtor had met its burden of proof that making customers' information public put them at risk of phishing attacks and identity theft....

