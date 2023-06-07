New Conn. Gun Control Measures Challenged In Federal Suit

By Brian Steele (June 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit We The Patriots USA Inc. and two gun owners have filed a federal lawsuit to prevent Connecticut from enforcing some of the state's new gun control measures, which Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law on Tuesday, arguing that two provisions infringe on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS