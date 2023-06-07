US Bank Seeks Exit From $37M Kwok Ch. 11 Escrow Feud

By Aaron Keller (June 7, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Noting an ongoing feud between Chinese exile Ho Wan Kwok's daughter and Kwok's Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee, U.S. Bank National Association has asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to order the parties to hammer out an agreement as to who controls a $37 million escrow account while the court, not the bank, holds the cash at issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS