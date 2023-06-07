Wash. Justices To Review Flesh-Eating Disease Liability Case

By Greg Lamm (June 7, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Washington's high court on Wednesday said it will take up a case brought by a mother who alleges a hospital was negligent because an emergency room physician failed to diagnose her daughter's deadly flesh-eating disease, after a lower appeals court ruled that the hospital had limited liability because the doctor was an independent contractor and not an employee of the hospital....

