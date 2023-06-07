Mich. Supreme Court Mulls Pronouns, Governmental Immunity

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 7, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A proposal requiring judges to honor the pronouns litigants use took center stage at a Wednesday hearing on a slate of proposed Michigan court rule changes, with supporters saying the issue is a matter of access to justice and opponents characterizing the rule as unconstitutional compelled speech....

