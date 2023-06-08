Silver Trader Agrees To Pay $145M To End CFTC Fraud Case

By Katryna Perera (June 8, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked a Delaware federal judge to approve a consent judgment ordering a purported precious metals depository, a purported precious metals trading firm and the man who ran both to pay roughly $145 million to resolve claims that they scammed at least 200 customers out of at least $7 million via a fake silver leasing program....

