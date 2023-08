Rising Star: Paul Weiss' Brette Tannenbaum

Law360 (August 7, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Brette Tannenbaum of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has advised several high-profile sports clients in reputation-threatening litigation, including representing the NFL in a proposed class action alleging racial discrimination...

To view the full article, register now.