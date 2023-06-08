Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Toshiba Board Supports JIP's Multibillion-Dollar Takeover Bid

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 8, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Toshiba on Thursday revealed that its board decided to support a tender offer from a consortium led by Davis Polk-advised Japanese Industrial Partners that would take the Japanese conglomerate private in a two trillion yen ($14.4 billion) deal, a move that looks to end years of disarray for the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!