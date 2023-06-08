Holland & Knight Taps Trio Of New Leaders

By Madison Arnold (June 8, 2023, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP said Thursday that three new leaders will replace firm managing partner Steven Sonberg, who has guided the BigLaw powerhouse in bringing on nearly 900 lawyers and 17 offices during his almost 16 years at the helm....

