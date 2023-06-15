Economic Issues To Watch In The Libor Transition

By Ioannis Gkatzimas, Ryan Leary and Musa Isani (June 15, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The official retirement of the London Interbank Offered Rate is just around the corner, with publication of the five remaining U.S. dollar Libor settings — which outlasted their non-USD counterparts and two other USD Libor settings by 18 months — set to end after June 30.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS