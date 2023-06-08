UMich, Striking Grad Union Settle Unfair Labor Charges

By Danielle Ferguson (June 8, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan and a graduate student workers union have settled their unfair labor practice charges against each other, and the university agreed to drop its state court lawsuit seeking damages for the union's ongoing strike amid negotiations for a new contract....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS