Pharmacy Compliance Exec Guilty Of $50M Medicare Fraud

By Khadrice Rollins (June 9, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A former compliance executive at a pharmacy operator was convicted in Michigan federal court Thursday of fraudulently billing Medicare for more than $50 million for dispensing lidocaine and diabetic testing supplies the benefit holders did not want, prosecutors announced....

