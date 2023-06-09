Del. Judge Urges Mediation On Bahamas' FTX Ch. 11 Claims

By Jeff Montgomery and Rick Archer (June 9, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware refused to unblock Bahamian joint provisional liquidators from pursuing core asset claims in the collapse of bankrupt cryptocurrency giant FTX Trading Ltd., calling instead Friday for mediation on disputes over FTX insolvency issues straddling the two jurisdictions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS