AstraZeneca, Quell Make Collaboration Deal Worth Up To $2B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 9, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC on Friday announced that it has entered into an agreement with London-based Quell Therapeutics Ltd. to develop cell therapies for diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS