McElroy Deutsch Must Face Bookkeeper's Bias Suit

By Jake Maher (June 9, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A former Graham Curtin PA bookkeeper can go ahead with her suit alleging she was discriminated against for taking disability leave when she wasn't rehired after Graham Curtin merged into McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP, the New Jersey Appellate Division ruled Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS