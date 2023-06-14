Ore. Looks To Root Out Illicit Pot Farms With New Bill

By Jonathan Capriel (June 14, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signed into law a measure that attempts to curtail the number of unlicensed cannabis grow facilities by hitting property owners with penalties and jail time, restoring wiretap and surveillance powers to police, and creating a new marijuana cultivation felony....

