Justices Won't Hear Lender's Fight Against $50M CFPB Order

By Jon Hill (June 12, 2023, 9:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not review a $50 million Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in-house judgment against an online payday lender and its owner, turning down their bid to challenge what they say was a "rubberstamping" of their administrative proceedings after the justices' 2018 Lucia decision....

