Rising Star: Locke Lord's Rachel Fitzgerald

By Tom Lotshaw (July 14, 2023, 9:12 AM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP partner Rachel Fitzgerald is building a reputation as one of its go-to corporate attorneys in the energy sector, leading or co-leading deals ranging from $1 million to more than $3 billion and earning her a spot among the energy law practitioners under age 40 recognized by Law360 as Rising Stars....

