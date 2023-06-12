Fla. Judge Says Groups' Parrot Import Petitions Won't Fly

By Tom Lotshaw (June 12, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a suit by two exotic bird nonprofits challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's denial of their petitions to allow imports of two parrot species, ruling the Wild Exotic Bird Conservation Act barred their requested actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS