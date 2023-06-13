Bladder Drug Patent Fails To Survive In Del.

By Andrew Karpan (June 12, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge told a Japanese pharmaceutical company that its "zealous defense" of the validity of a patent covering an extended-release version of its brand-name overactive bladder medication ended up conceding the "more fundamental ground" that those new limitations weren't very hard to formulate in the first place....

