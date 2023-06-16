Messaging Apps Bring Tough Data Questions For Employers

By Michael Ryan and Taylor Appling (June 16, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- In the modern workforce, employees are increasingly utilizing private messaging apps such as WhatsApp Messenger, GroupMe, Signal and Telegram Messenger, as well as interoffice apps such as Skype, Microsoft Teams and Slack, to discuss business transactions and operations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS