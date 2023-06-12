Law Firms Are Boosting DEI Departments, With Mixed Results

By Aebra Coe (June 12, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- As law firms seek to build out their diversity, equity and inclusion capabilities, there has been a patchwork of progress within the departments in hiring, the clout of their leaders and their changemaking ability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS