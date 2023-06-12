Alaska Tells Court Ringed Seals Don't Need Protection

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 12, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Alaska fired back at the National Marine Fisheries Service's refusal to remove Endangered Species Act protections for ringed seals, telling an Alaska federal court the agency's finding that future decreases in sea ice and snow cover caused by climate change will threaten the seals is speculative....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS