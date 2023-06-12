Judge Skeptical Of Discrimination Case Against Conn. Firm

By Aaron Keller (June 12, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut Superior Court judge on Monday appeared highly skeptical of a former legal assistant's discrimination suit against a law firm, repeatedly reminding the ex-employee's attorney that the firm had the right to determine whether to require staff to work from its Greenwich offices despite COVID-19 concerns in the summer of 2020....

