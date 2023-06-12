Mont. AG Latest To Question National Org. Over Funds Use

By Ryan Boysen (June 12, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Montana's attorney general left the National Association of Attorneys General last year, and now he's suing the nonprofit to force a return of any Montana state funds it still holds, the latest in a string of Republican attacks on NAAG over its alleged left-wing bias and lack of financial transparency....

