Software Fair Use Protections Attacked At DC Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (June 12, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Industry groups are lining up behind an appeal challenging the U.S. Copyright Office's decision to limit how the Digital Millennium Copyright Act can be used to stop customers from fixing software-enabled devices, with a conservative political action group arguing that giving the office that kind of power turns the Library of Congress into "a constitutional chameleon who can change colors as circumstances demand."...

