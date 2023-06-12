Mass. Top Court Justice Cypher To Retire In January

By Brian Dowling (June 12, 2023, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Justice Elspeth B. Cypher of Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court announced Monday that she will step down from the bench early next year after a judicial career of over two decades, giving newly minted Gov. Maura Healey her first chance to leave a mark on the state's top court....

