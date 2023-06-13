Trim Inspections To Boost Meat Competition, GOP Reps Say

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (June 13, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Congress could increase competition in the meat processing industry by subjecting smaller entrants to less food inspection regulation by the federal government, Republican lawmakers said ​​at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS