Justice Breyer Says Reliance On Ancient History Is A 'Mistake'

By Jess Krochtengel (June 12, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The current U.S. Supreme Court's trend toward originalist and textualist interpretation does not have a fan in former Justice Stephen Breyer, who said at an event in Washington on Monday it's a "mistake" to decide questions of modern-day gun control based on ancient history....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS