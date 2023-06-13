NY Court Admin Bans Security Perks Used By Ex-Chief Judge

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 12, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- In a reversal, New York's top administrative judge issued an order forbidding court security details for former judges, a clear rebuke to the previous administration and former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who kept an unprecedented court officer escort after she resigned....

