Lawmakers Push FDA To Finish E-Cig Applications

By Collin Krabbe (June 14, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Federal lawmakers turned up the volume Monday on a call for the FDA to end a nearly two-year delay in completing a review of pending electronic-cigarette applications, and to up its efforts to remove illegal products from the market....

