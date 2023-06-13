Hospital Must Bargain With Nurses Union, DC Circ. Rules

By Emily Brill (June 13, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hospital must honor a 94-93 vote compelling it to recognize a nurses' union, the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Tuesday, upholding the National Labor Relations Board's decision to issue a bargaining order and rejecting the hospital's argument that one "yes" ballot was improperly signed....

