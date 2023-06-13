Exxon, Suncor Urge Colo. Court To Ditch Climate Suit

By Thy Vo (June 13, 2023, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil tried a new tact to convince a state court to toss a Colorado county's climate tort suit, arguing Monday that even though the U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to disturb a ruling that state courts had jurisdiction over the suit, federal law nevertheless preempted the claims....

