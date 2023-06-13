Ohio Law Firm Faces Class Claims Over 2021 Data Breach

By Adrian Cruz (June 13, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Ohio-based Marshall & Melhorn LLC was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday in Ohio federal court, accusing the firm of failing to properly secure its confidential information, which led to a 2021 ransomware attack by Russian-based ransomware group Conti that impacted over 27,000 clients' data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS