House Judiciary Advances Bill To Overhaul Civil Forfeiture

By Nadia Dreid (June 14, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee came together Wednesday morning to unanimously advance a bill that would overhaul the country's civil forfeiture laws, making it more difficult for federal law enforcement to seize the property of people who have not been convicted of a crime....

