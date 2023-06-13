McDermott Sued By Recruited Atty Over Client Conflicts, Pay

By Gina Kim (June 13, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Entertainment litigator Jeffery McFarland sued McDermott Will & Emery LLP and recruiter Watanabe LLC in California state court Tuesday for allegedly failing to disclose conflicts the firm had with his book of clients when it hired him in 2020, and for allegedly cutting his compensation arrangement from $3.25 million to $1 million....

