3rd Circ. Vacates Atty's 17½-Year Term For $30M Loan Fraud

By Emily Sawicki (June 14, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has vacated the 17½-year prison sentence of a disbarred Philadelphia lawyer who scammed clients and investors out of $30 million through a company that sold legal services and remanded his case for resentencing after determining that the trial court had improperly applied a sentencing enhancement based on intended loss....

