Trustee Says Paul Hastings May Pull Attys From Kwok Ch. 11

By Aaron Keller (June 13, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 trustee overseeing the multi-million-dollar Connecticut bankruptcy of Chinese exile Ho Wan Kwok, citing a pressing need for swift investigative action, testified Tuesday that his law firm, Paul Hastings LLP, may be tempted to pull associate attorneys from the sprawling case "in a matter of weeks" if the firm's recent $12 million fee request languishes without resolution....

