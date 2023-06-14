Biden Docs Needed Public Funding Probe, Del. Justices Told

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 14, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The University of Delaware never fully probed whether it spent public funds on a trove of senatorial records that President Joe Biden donated to the university, thus failing to prove why they shouldn't be made public, two groups seeking access to the documents told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday....

