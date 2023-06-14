Senate Confirms Civil Rights Atty To SDNY, Calif. Court Pick

By Katie Buehler (June 14, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dale E. Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's voting rights project, to the Southern District of New York, as well as labor lawyer and Altshuler Berzon LLP partner P. Casey Pitts to the Northern District of California as the bench's first openly LGBTQ judge....

