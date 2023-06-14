Senate Panel Mulls High Court Recusal Requirements

By Katie Buehler (June 14, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices should be subject to transparent and binding conflict of interest rules, including peer review of some recusal decisions, to prevent political advocates and lobbyists from asserting undue, clandestine influence over the court and its decisions, senators heard during a Wednesday hearing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS