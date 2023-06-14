Fed. Circ. OKs Denial Of Blood Pressure Treatment Patent App

By Adam Lidgett (June 14, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday sided with a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision not to greenlight claims in a proposed patent on a way to treat a form of high blood pressure, backing a board finding that the claimed invention was obvious....

