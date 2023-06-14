Shell Moves To End CWA Claims Over Its Conn. Terminal

By Tom Lotshaw (June 14, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Shell USA Inc. is asking a Connecticut federal judge to toss nine Clean Water Act claims related to the climate change preparedness of a New Haven petroleum storage terminal, arguing a conservation group is challenging its permit compliance based not on the law but what it wishes the law said....

