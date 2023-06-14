SIFMA Objects To SEC Plan To Regulate DeFi

By Jessica Corso (June 14, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association expressed concern Wednesday about a rule that would place some decentralized finance, or DeFi, systems under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission purview, urging the agency to "proceed with caution" in its efforts to expand the definition of "exchange."...

