Colorado Gas Royalty Suit Returns To Federal Court

By Daniel Ducassi (June 14, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A putative class of natural gas interest owners seeking allegedly unpaid royalties will have to try to make their case in the same Colorado federal court that decided against them on summary judgment three years ago before the Tenth Circuit sent the case back to state court because the amount in controversy appeared too small....

