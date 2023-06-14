CFPB Accused Of 'McCarthyism' As Chopra Faces GOP Reps

By Sarah Jarvis (June 14, 2023, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra warned Congress about the rising potential threat of artificial intelligence and chatbots in the financial system on Wednesday, only to hear Republican lawmakers hark back to the Cold War to compare him to Joseph McCarthy and call his agency "the greatest extortionist in the history of this country."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS