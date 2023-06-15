Fed. Circ. Args Don't Bode Well For Patent Term Adjustment

By Vincent Shier (June 15, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Patent term adjustment, or PTA, plays an essential role in ensuring the intention of Congress — to guarantee to inventors an effective 17-year patent term in cases where U.S. Patent and Trademark Office delays would otherwise shorten that effective patent term — is preserved....

